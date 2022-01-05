Kazakhstan’s president requests CSTO assistance in overcoming terrorist threat

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has requested assistance of heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc, to combat terrorist threat.

"Today, I have asked the CSTO heads to provide Kazakhstan with assistance in overcoming this terrorist threat. In fact, this is not a threat but this is undermining the state’s integrity and the most important thing - this is an attack on our citizens, who ask me as the head of state to immediately help them," Tokayev told a meeting, according to Habar-24 TV channel.

According to him, this request for the CSTO partners is absolutely timely.