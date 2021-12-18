President of Cuba discusses EAEU-Cuba interaction with EEC Minister Glazyev

HAVANA, December 18. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergey Glazyev discussed the state of relations between the country and other members of the integration association, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla announced on Friday.

The parties talked about results achieved at the second Joint Meeting on Cooperation, as well as the traditional historical bonds of friendship that unite us with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the Cuban government and representatives of the EEC signed a plan of joint activities for 2021-2025, dedicated to interaction in the trade, economic, banking, and financial spheres, as well as healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology, and tourism.

The EAEU is an international organization for economic integration, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, while Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Cuba have observer status.