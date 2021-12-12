Voter turnout at Transnistria’s presidential elections stands at 35.5% - CEC

CHISINAU, December 12. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s presidential elections in Transnistria was 35.5%, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said, citing preliminary data.

"By 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time), as many as 144,136 voters had made their choice, according to preliminary results. <…> Election commissions have begun to count votes. Preliminary results of the voting will be announced tomorrow," it said.

The voter turnout at the previous presidential polls in Transnistria in 2016 was 59%

Two candidates, incumbent President Vadim Krasnoselsky and lawmaker of the Grigoriopol district legislature Sergey Pynzar, are vying for the office.

Earlier. the Moldovan government called on foreign partners not to send observers to the elections in Transnistria, saying that these elections are a threat to Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.