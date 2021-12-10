Summit for Democracy is not directly related to democracy, senior Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The US-hosted Summit for Democracy is not directly related to democracy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at an online briefing on Friday.

"Although the event is dubbed the Summit for Democracy, it’s not directly related to democracy. The title is no more than a hashtag and a slogan," he pointed out.

According to Ryabkov, the summit’s goal was not to discuss democracy and human rights but to discuss the fight to ensure the global dominance of the US and like-minded nations. "Had the United States called their event the Summit for Global Dominance, it would have been fairer and more correct," the senior diplomat added.

On December 9-10, Washington is hosting a video conference dubbed the Summit for Democracy, which involves heads of states, rights activists and businessmen. The 110 countries and territories that the US authorities invited to take part in the summit do not include China, Russia, Turkey, Egypt and a number of other states.