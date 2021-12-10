Armenia reports one death and several injuries during clashes on Azeri border

YEREVAN, December 10. / TASS /. One Armenian serviceman has been killed and several others have received injuries as a result of the clashes on the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of offensive operations carried out by the Azeri forces on December 10, one Armenian soldier has been killed and several others have suffered injuries. As of 14:30 (13:30 Moscow time), the clashes ceased. The situation was taken under full control by Armenia," the defense ministry noted.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that the Azeri forces plotted an attack on the eastern part of the frontier. The situation here has remained rather tense for two days. On Thursday morning, the Armenian side also reported that Azerbaijan shelled the enemy’s positions on the eastern section of the border.

On November 16, violent clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out at their border. Yerevan said the Azeri military began advancing into Armenian territory, threatening the highway that connects the Armenian capital with the country’s southern regions and Iran. Baku pinned the blame on Yerevan, saying the Armenian armed forces had staged a provocation by attacking Azeri positions.

In response to the events, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held phone talks with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The situation later returned to normal after Azerbaijan and Armenia sought to stabilize it, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.