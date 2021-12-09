Developments in Donbass look like genocide — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 9. /TASS/. Developments in Donbass look like genocide, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights on Thursday.

"You and I know what is happening in Donbass. It certainly looks like genocide, as you said," he pointed out, addressing Executive Director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency Kirill Vyshinsky.

Putin emphasized that Russophobia was the first step to genocide. The head of state noted that "it requires careful action so that these notions aren’t devalued." However, in his words, the notions should reflect the reality of what is happening at the moment.