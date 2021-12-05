Belarus to respond toughly to violations of its border by Ukraine - border officer

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards will take tough response measures in case of further violations of the state border from Ukraine, Sergei Pavlov, a spokesman for the Mozyr border unit, said on Sunday.

"In case of further cases of the violation of the state border (by the Ukrainian side - TASS), Belarusian border guards will act very toughly," he said in an interview with the Mir television channel.

Belarus’ State Border Committee said on Saturday that a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter violated the state border during drills and advanced one kilometer into Belarus’ territory. Ukraine’s border service later refuted these reports.

The migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deteriorated dramatically on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border and set up camp there. Amid this crisis, Ukraine has pulled extra troops to the border with Belarus and organized exercises in the border areas.