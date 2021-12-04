Baku swaps ten Armenian soldiers for minefield maps - state security service

BAKU, December 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has handed ten service members to Armenia, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said on Saturday.

"Guided by the principles of humanism, the Republic of Azerbaijan handed ten servicemen to Armenia on December 4," the service’s press service said.

In return, Armenia handed to Azerbaijan the maps of minefields in some of the areas Baku had taken under control, the service said, adding that Russia acted as a mediator in the swap.

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service pointed out that the Armenian service members were detained on November 16 after the clashes between the two states at the border.

The State Security Service thanked Russia for assistance in the exchange.