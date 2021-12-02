Top Belarusian diplomat accuses West of building new ‘iron curtains’

MINSK, December 2./TASS/. Those who applauded the fall of the Berlin Wall, nowadays welcome new iron curtains, Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said on Thursday, addressing the OSCE Ministerial Council.

"Western politicians are already talking directly about building a new ‘Fortress Europe’, the former confrontation gives way to the new one, more uncompromising," the top diplomat said. "Instead of erasing the dividing lines, new iron curtains are built," he stressed. "Those who applauded the fall of the Berlin Wall, now welcome the construction of new military barriers," Makei said.

According to him, instead of communication, Belarus hears only threats and accusations, also at the Thursday’s meeting.

"Wars are already raging in the OSCE space, although information and hybrid ones for the time being. Under a far-fetched pretext of a migrant crisis on the border between the EU and Belarus, NATO is rapidly building up its military potential," he stressed. "To wage a war against whom? Water cannons and tear gas, stun grenades flying from the West and targeting women and children..." Makei emphasized.