TAPI project suspended due to situation in Afghanistan — Pakistan’s Minister

YEKATERINBURG, November 25. /TASS/. Implementation of the TAPI (Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - India) project has been suspended until the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan told TASS on Thursday.

"The work on the TAPI, as well as on other projects like CASA-1000 [power transmission system project - TASS], is on hold due to the situation in Afghanistan. According to the information that we have, at the moment no one is working on this project in Afghanistan as well as on other projects. Many people have been evacuated, and representatives of the World Bank are no longer represented in Afghanistan," the Minister said.

"After stabilizing the situation, we will be able to return to the issue of construction. But for now, the project has been suspended until the situation is cleared up," he added.