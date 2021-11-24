China demands US halt dialogue with Taiwan — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, November 24. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have demanded that the United States halt its economic dialogue with Taiwan and point out that the Taiwan administration’s attempts at destabilization are bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"China expresses resolute discontent and strong protest on the matter," he pointed out. "The US should abide by its commitments and immediately stop all official interaction with Taiwan," he added. "We are also warning the Taiwan administration that its attempts to ensure Taiwan’s ‘independence’ with the United States’ support and undermine relations with mainland China are bound to fail," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted.

According to Zhao Lijian, Washington should avoid official contacts with Taipei. "No need to send erroneous signals to Taiwan separatists," he added.

The US Department of State announced earlier that US and Taiwan administration officials had held the second round of their Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, discussing "supply chain resiliency, countering economic coercion, promoting the digital economy, strengthening 5G network security, and advancing collaboration in a variety of science and technology fields."

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has since preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces. This position is supported by most countries, including Russia.