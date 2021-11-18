Ukrainian crisis still far from being resolved — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis is still far from being resolved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an expanded board meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

"The most serious crises include the domestic crisis in Ukraine, which is one of the most sensitive issues for us. Unfortunately, it is still far from being resolved," he pointed out.

Putin expressed concern about the rising number of conflicts across the world. "Unfortunately, the number of [regional] conflicts and crises in the world is growing, which requires increased attention and prompt responses," the head of state emphasized.

"As always, our diplomats remain actively engaged in efforts to resolve regional conflicts," Putin added.