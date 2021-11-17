Azerbaijan confirms seven killed, 10 wounded servicemen on border with Armenia

BAKU, November 17. /TASS/. Seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed, and another 10 were wounded as a result of armed clashes on the border with Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"During combat operations on November 16, seven servicemen of Azerbaijan’s armed forces were killed," the military agency’s press service reported. It is specified that a lieutenant, a warrant officer, a junior sergeant and four privates are among those killed.

The Defense Ministry added that another 10 Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded. The military agency noted that the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has stabilized since Tuesday night. "The operative situation is being controlled by our units. Azerbaijan’s armed forces continue to carry out their duties on the sovereign territory of our country," the statement noted.

On Tuesday, fighting broke out on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border between the armed forces of the two countries. Due to these events, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone conversations with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The press service of Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that afterwards the heads of Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s military agencies undertook measures on stabilizing the situation on the border.

Tensions started rising in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and the border areas of Armenia's Syunik Province earlier in the month. The parties keep reporting armed incidents, which are causing casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of shelling attacks. Tensions have also erupted along an international highway connecting Armenia with Iran, which was handed over to Baku based on a trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and where a Russian border guard post was established to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles.