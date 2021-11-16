Russia offered assistance to 20 African countries in combating pandemic — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia has offered its assistance to twenty African Union nations in combating the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

"Naturally, we touched upon the topic of combating the coronavirus pandemic in response to the request of African Union nations. Russia has offered assistance to nearly twenty countries, have supplied vaccines, medicines, and individual protection gear and have sent highly-qualified specialists," he said.

Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, said earlier in November that African countries continue to have problems with access to coronavirus vaccines and only 6.6% of Africa’s population have been inoculated against COVID-19.