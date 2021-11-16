Armenian Defense Ministry points to localized clashes on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Syunik region remains extremely tense, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The situation on Armenia's eastern border remained extremely tense as of 02:30 pm. Localized clashes are going on, with the enemy using artillery, armored vehicles and firearms of various calibers. Armenia continues to carry out retaliatory action," the statement reads. The ministry added that Armenia's army had the situation under control.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on November 14 that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had tried to ensure an eastward offensive along the border with Armenia, triggering a heavy shootout. The situation stabilized later. On November 15, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Azerbaijani troops had entered Armenia through an eastern sector of the border. Armenia's Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan was dismissed. Pashinyan attributed his dismissal to the border developments.

Tensions started rising in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and the border areas of Armenia's Syunik region earlier in the month. The parties keep reporting armed incidents, which are causing casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of shelling attacks. Tensions have also erupted along an international highway connecting Armenia with Iran, which was handed over to Baku based on a trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and where a Russian border guard post was established to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles.