Migrants tossing stun grenades at Polish soldiers at border — Polish defense ministry

WARSAW, November 16. /TASS/. Migrants who are storming the Polish border from Belarus have used stun grenades against Polish soldiers, the Polish defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The migrants were equipped with stun grenades by the Belarusian services and they threw at Polish soldiers and officers," it wrote on its official Twitter account.

According to the ministry, the migrants are behaving aggressively. "Migrants are very aggressive, they throw stones at Polish officers and soldiers," it wrote.

Poland’s Border Guard also reported that an attack staged by migrants at the Kuznica checkpoint had been lasting for more than one hour. Polish law enforcers used water cannon and tear gas to stop the attack.

According to the Border Guard, migrants are tossing stones and smoking objects at Polish soldiers.

According to earlier reports, around 3,500 migrants have gathered on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland near the city of Kuznica. Poland has deployed more than 20,000 soldiers, border guards and policemen to safeguard the border.