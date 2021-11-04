Putin, Lukashenko approve Union State’s new military doctrine

SEVASTOPOL/MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. The Union State’s new military doctrine, migration policy concept and other resolutions were approved after the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State held on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko took part in the meeting held via video link.

Union State’s Secretary of State Dmitry Mezentsev presented the documents to the leaders, and after that the meeting participants endorsed them. The documents will be signed later in due course.

According to the Kremlin’s website, in addition to the Union State’s military doctrine and migration policy concept, the resolution on awarding the Union State’s Prizes in science and technology, was added to the list of documents, along with some other agreements.