Three Moldovan polling stations abroad shut down following bomb threats

CHISINAU, November 3. /TASS/. Three polling stations opened abroad for the Moldovan presidential election have been closed following anonymous bomb threats, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

According to CEC Chairwoman Angelica Caraman, threats were received at six polling stations abroad: in Brasov, Bucharest, Frankfurt, Kaiserslautern, Northampton and Liverpool. Following inspections, only the ones in Kaiserslautern, Brasov and Bucharest have been reopened.

According to her, two polling stations in the village of Varnita in Moldova where the residents of unrecognized Transnistria vote have been closed for the same reason.

Additionally, the Moldovan police reported receiving anonymous reports of mining a bridge between Moldova and Transnistria where long lines of those wishing to vote have formed.

Following the results of the October 20 vote, incumbent President Maia Sandu, who received 42.49% of the votes, and former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.95%, advanced to the second round of the election.