First political refugee from United States John Robles thanks Putin for Russian passport

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. John Robles, considered the first political refugee from the United States, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Russian passport and vowed to do everything for Russia’s victory.

"I would like to thank the honorable President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for granting me citizenship. I will be true to Russia and do everything in my power to assist in our victory over the Empire of Lies. Victory will be ours," he told TASS.

"Thank you and God bless you President Putin, all of those on the front lines of the war against evil," he added.

According to the media, he has been living in Russia since the 1990s; he worked as a teacher and a journalist.

Robles calls himself a Native American. In his interview, he said that, during his life back in the United States, he opposed the "American imperialism" and displayed interest in Communist ideas and in Russia, and eventually decided to relocate. After the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Robles has started assisting in delivery of humanitarian cargo to the frontline and border areas.

On November 2, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said that Robles was provided with a Russian passport.