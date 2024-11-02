Allowing Czech nationals to go to Ukraine can be seen as death sentence — Russian MP

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Czech President Petr Pavel has signed a death sentence to his fellow countrymen whom he allowed to join the Ukrainian army, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Czech President Petr Pavel permitted 60 Czech citizens to join the Ukrainian army by having approved their plans to take part in combat operations against Russia. As a matter of fact, he has signed a death sentence to his fellow countrymen for the sake of the United States’ globalist ambitions and immediate benefits of Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that 60 Czech nationals will not be able to change anything for Ukraine but the president-sanctioned participation of Czech citizens in the military conflict is a sad precedent, first of all for the Czech Republic itself.

The Czech president earlier authorized 60 Czech citizens to join the Ukrainian army, a Czech radio station cited his press secretary as saying.