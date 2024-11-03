Medvedev warns against expecting too much from US presidential election

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has warned against expecting too much from the upcoming US presidential election.

"We have no reason to expect too much. The election won’t change anything for Russia because the candidates’ positions fully reflect a bipartisan consensus on the need to defeat our country," the politician wrote on Telegram.

"This is why the best way to make the day for the candidates to the highest US office on November 5 is to continue crushing the Nazi Kiev regime," Medvedev added.

According to him, Donald Trump will not be able to end the war in Ukraine if he wins the US presidential election. The Republican "will have to follow the rules established by the system." "He will not be able to end the war, not in one day, or in three days, or even in three months," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said. "If he really tries to, he may share the fate of John F. Kennedy," Medvedev noted.