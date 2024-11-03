King of Bahrain meets Tatarstan’s head, notes progress in ties with Russia

DOHA, November 3. /TASS/. King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa during a meeting in Manama with Rustam Minnikhanov, head of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, noted progress in relations between Russia and Bahrain, the monarch’s office said.

According to its statement, cited by the Bahrain News Agency, the meeting discussed close bilateral relations between Bahrain and Russia "and opportunities to expand cooperation across various domains." The king of Bahrain "praised the progress seen in the relations between the two countries across numerous key areas that serve mutual interests, emphasizing Bahrain's commitment to advancing those relations and capitalizing on opportunities for enhanced collaboration."

The head of Tatarstan is on a working visit to Bahrain. He participated in the 19th Annual Islamic Banking and Finance Conference and plans to hold several meetings with representatives from Bahrain’s business and ruling circles.