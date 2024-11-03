Polls close in Moldova’s runoff presidential vote

CHISINAU, November 3. /TASS/. The second round of Moldova’s presidential election has concluded.

Following the results of the October 20 vote, incumbent President Maia Sandu, who received 42.49% of the votes, and former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.95%, advanced to the second round of the election.

According to the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), polling stations in Moldova closed at 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT) but voting will continue in a number of Western countries.

As of 9 p.m. local time, voter turnout amounted to 54% or about 1.6 mln voters, surpassing the 20% threshold necessary to recognize the election as valid.