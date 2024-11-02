As election nears, more Americans plan to emigrate — report

NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Americans are increasingly turning to emigration experts as they seek to move abroad in connection with the nearing US presidential elections, Bloomberg reported.

Companies advising on emigration are facing a swelling number of customers after the June campaign debate between US President Joe Biden and the Republican Party contender, Donald Trump, according to the report.

"In the past couple of weeks, as poll numbers flip-flop, demand has absolutely exploded," said Jen Barnett, founder of Expatsi.

In October her company conducted a survey of 7,000 Americans interested in emigrating and found that political division was one of the top reasons why they wanted to leave.

Another emigration assistance company, Henley & Partners, said the total number of inquiries from the US has risen by 500% since 2020 and that demand in the first 10 months of 2024 has already surpassed the level of all of 2023, the news agency reported.

News reports said earlier that representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties in the US Congress fear the presidential election could be followed by an outburst of violence. Democrats polled by the Axios news website said they believe that Trump will almost certainly want to challenge the election results if he suffers a defeat. Republicans said the real threat will arise if the Democratic Party’s contender, Kamala Harris, loses and the party won’t concede.

Amid these fears, local and federal law enforcement agencies have already begun beefing up security measures in Washington ahead of election day, and Capitol Police have conducted drills to evacuate the injured.