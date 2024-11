CHISINAU, November 3. /TASS/. Presidential candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo is ahead with 51.52%, following Moldova’s runoff presidential vote while incumbent President Maia Sandu has garnered 48.48% so far, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 81% of protocols.

Following the results of the October 20 vote, Sandu and former Prosecutor General Stoianoglo advanced to the second round of the election.