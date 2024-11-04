CHISINAU, November 4. /TASS/. Incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu is leading in the second round of the presidential elections with 55.36% of votes, while former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo has 44.64%, according to preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission after 99.73% of the votes were processed.
Sandu leads in Moldovan elections with 55%, Stoianoglo has 44% after 99% of votes counted
99.73% of the votes were processed
PREVIEW: Putin to lay flowers at monument on Red Square to mark National Unity Day
Representatives of religious denominations, public and youth organizations will take part in the ceremon
Read more
Former CIA, Pentagon chief describes incursion into Kursk as Kiev’s ‘strategic mistake’
In Robert Gates opinion, Russia is capable of continuing its special military operation in Ukraine until it decides that its goals are met, and underestimating its ability to carry on "is a huge mistake"
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker Bezuglaya calls out ‘catastrophic situation’ in country’s army
Maryana Bezuglaya accused Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky for his alleged failure of the military operation in Russia’s borderline Kursk area and the complicated situation in the southern directions of the frontline
Read more
Industrial facility suffers damage in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
Meanwhile, explosions have been reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the Kirovograd Region
Read more
Most residents forcibly evacuated from Kupyansk — local authorities
According to Head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev, the Russian soldiers have made serious advances in the Svatovo and Kupyansk areas recently
Read more
Polls close in Moldova’s runoff presidential vote
As of 9 p.m. local time, voter turnout amounted to 54%
Read more
US to deploy additional forces to Middle East — Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder added that these forces will begin to arrive in the Middle East in coming months
Read more
Iran has hundreds of missiles capable of inflicting severe damage Israel — WSJ
The article states that the Israeli attack has compromised the air defense systems protecting key Iranian facilities
Read more
Kiev's violation of agreements means less territory for Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also recalled the Istanbul agreements
Read more
Press review: Lavrov embarks on EU visit and Russia permits individual crypto mining
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 1st
Read more
US citizen who shared data on Ukrainian military with Russian army wants to stay in Russia
Daniel Martindale noted that after peace is restored, he would like to go back to farming
Read more
NATO undecided on intercepting projectiles over Ukraine — top Polish diplomat
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier said that Warsaw and its NATO partners will discuss the possibility of taking down projectiles over western parts of Ukraine near the Polish border
Read more
Austria accepts terms of payment for Russian gas in rubles — Chancellor
On March 23, the Russian president ordered that unfriendly states must pay for Russian gas in rubles
Read more
French tired of supporting Ukraine — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children
Read more
Export of Russian pipeline gas to Europe up by 15% over 10 months
Over the same period in 2023, pipeline gas deliveries to Europe amounted to about 23 bln cubic meters
Read more
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswoman
Sergey Lavrov has cut down on smoking to literally a couple of cigarettes a day, Maria Zakharova says
Read more
Hezbollah fires 105 rockets from Lebanon at Israel on November 3 — IFD
The army "will continue to protect Israel and its people from threats" from Hezbollah, the press service noted
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukraine took back just 279 POWs, although 935 were offered
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called such actions of the Kiev regime "political tourism on the blood of its own citizens, its own servicemen"
Read more
Trump catches up with Harris in latest poll before election — The New York Post poll
Both candidates have received 49% support among likely voters, with 2% saying they would back another candidate
Read more
US is ‘feeding war’, but this order will end — Medvedev
According to Dmitry Medvedev, the Americans are making money on arms supplies, on allocating money to their military-industrial complex
Read more
Serial production of missiles for S-500 air defense systems begins in Russia — source
State trials of S-500 are under way at a testing range in southern Russia
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose 11,800 soldiers on LPR borders in a week — military expert
During the mentioned period, the Russian military destroyed 196 vehicles, 89 various armored vehicles, five tanks, three multiple launch rocket system launchers
Read more
Ukrainian army launches 14 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
The Ukrainian military fired 13 projectiles at the settlements of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Dronovka and Kozinka in the Graivoronsky District
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Moldova’s presidential runoff can be considered valid — CEC
Turnout in the second round has amounted to 54.18%
Read more
Press review: US election set to shape politics while Kiev seeks 'energy deal' with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 31st
Read more
Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon — IDF
According to Israeli military, the strike in the Jwaya area also eliminated the commander of the Nasser drone unit
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev cautions next US leader against adding fuel to fire in Ukraine
The politician doubted the deep state in the United States wants another global war
Read more
PREVIEW: Second round of presidential elections to take place in Moldova
former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo criticized President Maia Sandu’s policy of confrontation with Moscow
Read more
Russia’s latest Lotos artillery gun for paratroopers to receive counter-drone system
After successfully undergoing all preliminary trials, the new self-propelled artillery system was sent for state tests
Read more
First political refugee from United States John Robles thanks Putin for Russian passport
According to the media, he has been living in Russia since the 1990s
Read more
Prosecutor's Office deems activities of US-based business society undesirable in Russia
The international company incorporated in the United States has been engaged in promoting the policies of unfriendly states regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and actively supports the LGBT community, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office explained
Read more
West unable to help Ukraine, it’s time for talks — Italian expert
According to Giampiero Massolo, many NATO members would not be happy to see Ukraine in the alliance as they don’t want to share collective defense commitments, while a security guarantees system alone might not be enough
Read more
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Read more
Attacks on reserves and Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 150 troops in the Kursk area in the past day
Read more
US citizen shared with Russia locations of Ukrainian army targets since February 11, 2022
The information received from him over two years was repeatedly used to inflict losses on Ukraine’s infrastructure, equipment and personnel, the security services said
Read more
Putin participates in Russia’s strategic deterrence force training
The Russian president observed the drills from the Kremlin’s situational center
Read more
Lavrov calls for West’s misconceptions about Ukrainian crisis to be exposed
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, there had been numerous initiatives regarding the Ukrainian crisis, but none of them mentioned that "the principles of the United Nations Charter should be applied not selectively but in their entirety"
Read more
US warns it won’t be able to restrain Israel if Iran attacks — report
An Israeli official said the message was passed from Washington to Tehran through the Swiss
Read more
Attempts to destroy Iran’s nuclear capacity may expand conflict — top Turkish diplomat
According to Fidan, Israel continues to put forward conditions in talks with the Palestinian movement Hamas
Read more
Medvedev says any new uprising in Ukraine would seek to execute current leaders
The Russian politician said the goal of Zelensky and his team is to stay in power in the country as long as possible
Read more
As election nears, more Americans plan to emigrate — report
News reports said earlier that representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties in the US Congress fear the presidential election could be followed by an outburst of violence
Read more
Three Moldovan polling stations abroad shut down following bomb threats
According to CEC Chairwoman Angelica Caraman, threats were received at six polling stations abroad: in Brasov, Bucharest, Frankfurt, Kaiserslautern, Northampton and Liverpool
Read more
Ukrainian shelling leaves four civilians injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to the governor, three women and a man were taken to the hospital with shrapnel injuries
Read more
Ukrainians do not want war with Russia, but US keeps them trapped — expert
According to Professor Ruhollah Modabber, Washington has effectively banned free elections in Ukraine
Read more
Sandu is winning in 2nd round of Moldovan presidential elections with 55.04% — CEC
Votes at a number of polling stations abroad are yet to be counted
Read more
Russian forces destroy US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle in Kharkov Region
The target was attacked by an FPV drone, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Israel reports eliminating Hezbollah drone expert in Lebanon
Ali Barakat was "a significant source of knowledge for the unit, spending over a decade planning and carrying out UAV attacks on Israel," the IDF said
Read more
Trump hints again he does not recognize results of 2020 presidential election
The US presidential election will be held on November 5
Read more
Australia ships JDAM-ER systems to Kiev — report
It is unknown when or how many of these weapons were handed over
Read more
Gazprom delivering 42.1 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The volume stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on November 2
Read more
Crowds throw mud at Spanish king during visit to flood zone
As a result, the king's visit to Paiporta was cut short
Read more
Stoianoglo ahead in Moldovan election with 51.52% — CEC
Incumbent President Maia Sandu has garnered 48.48% after counting 81% of protocols
Read more
Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russia to provide lists of Ukrainians POWs for exchange
Dmitry Lubinets contacted his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova
Read more
Basics of new payment platforms founded under Russian presidency in BRICS — Lavrov
"Everybody wants to create alternative payment mechanisms, interbank settlements with the use of national currencies, and insurance mechanisms that will not be directed against the system evolved after World War II around the dollar as the linchpin," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Ceasefire in region may affect Iran’s decision on strike on Israel — president
Masoud Pezeshkian held Israel responsible for escalating tensions in the region by "perpetuating its crimes and expanding the scale of its aggression"
Read more
BRICS to consider expanding group in 2025 — Lavrov
"Criteria for the partner country category will be agreed upon," the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Trump will not dare challenge US 'deep state' — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council also pointed out that "it does not even matter how this or that candidate feels about Russia"
Read more
Ceasefire in region may affect Iran’s decision on strike on Israel – president
He held Israel responsible for escalating tensions in the region by
Read more
Israeli army eliminates dozens of radicals in Gaza in past day
Besides, "IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip, locating weaponry and eliminating terrorist cells."
Read more
Sandu declares her victory in Moldovan presidential election
Earlier, former President and leader of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon said in a conversation with TASS that Sandu had received fewer votes within the country than her rival Alexander Stoianoglo
Read more
Over 78 mln US citizens vote early in presidential election — Florida State University
According to the report, more than 42.6 million people attended polling stations
Read more
Ukraine lost 6,000 more fighters on LPR borders in one month than in September
During this period the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 746 vehicles, 365 various armored vehicles, 61 tanks, 12 launchers of multiple launch rocket systems
Read more
Nord Stream 2 completed, Trump's statements about its destruction unclear — Kremlin
Earlier, in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump strongly denied Democrats' claims that he has ties with Russia, recalling that he blocked the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
Final poll by NBC shows equal support for Harris, Trump in US presidential election
Both candidates are being supported by 49% of registered voters with merely 2% remaining undecided
Read more
Yudaeva represents Russia, Syria in IMF from November 1 — spokeswoman
She will represent the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic, Camila Perez said
Read more
Zelensky asks for peace talks, while US tries to keep Ukraine war going — congresswoman
The congresswoman commented on X on a recent report in The New York Times saying that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky called for peace, but not for more weapons "for new offenses," in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Read more
Ukraine fortifies Dnepropetrovsk Region amid fears of losing Krasnoarmeysk — official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the entry and exit to Kranoarmeysk have been blocked while the Ukrainian armed forces prepare to defend the city
Read more
Czech President Pavel imperiling citizens by sending them to Ukraine — Zakharova
Czech President Petr Pavel earlier authorized 60 Czech citizens to join the Ukrainian army
Read more
Medvedev sees West waging real war on Russia in Ukraine
"Our current adversaries argue that they have a right to send any weapons to Ukraine or that they have a right to dispatch their advisors to consult on how to conduct hostilities," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
Read more
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Read more
Press review: Turkey to mediate in Russian-Ukrainian conflict while IDF strikes Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 2nd
Read more
Russian diplomat comments on voting machine fraud in early US voting
Maria Zakharova was commenting on reports that said a voting machine at a US polling station assigned a vote cast for Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Kamala Harris
Read more
Russian Ka-52M helicopter wipes out Ukrainian equipment in borderline Kursk Region
The forward air controller confirmed the target’s destruction
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian General Staff’s unmanned systems command center over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of 17 Ukrainian army brigades in the borderline Kursk area over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
At least 10 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli army — TV
Nine more people were killed in an air strike on a convoy with humanitarian aid
Read more
Southern sector of Ukrainian defense in DPR close to collapse — The Guardian
Kupiansk military-civilian mayor Andrey Besedin described the situation as "critical" and said that approximately 1,400 people were refusing to evacuate from their homes, awaiting the arrival of Russian troops
Read more
Malaysia rejects US call to 'stop being friendly' with Russia — PM
Anwar Ibrahim said the call came during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos
Read more