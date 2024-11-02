Lavrov calls for West’s misconceptions about Ukrainian crisis to be exposed

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The wrongfulness of the Western approach to the Ukrainian crisis should be exposed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS.

"The most important thing is that the UN Charter (before mentioning the principles of territorial integrity and self-determination of peoples) requires all UN members to respect human rights - regardless of race, gender, language and religion. The West, which shouts at every corner and on every occasion that it is the champion of human rights, has never mentioned this in the Ukrainian crisis," the minister said. "The fact that the laws adopted over the past 10 years, which prohibit the use of the Russian language in any area - education, news media, culture, and day-to-day life - grossly violate the UN Charter is something that ‘supporters’ of the settlement do not notice and do not want to notice. Just as they ‘did not notice’ the ban on the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church."

"The Nazi regime in Kiev flagrantly violates key principles of the [UN] Charter, while the West praises it and says they [Kiev officials] are defending 'European values.' That must be brought to light," Lavrov went on to say.

According to the minister, there had been numerous initiatives regarding the Ukrainian crisis, but none of them mentioned that "the principles of the United Nations Charter should be applied not selectively but in their entirety."

"What does this mean? The West prefers, when talking about Ukraine, to bring up only the principle of territorial integrity, and formulates this in such a way as if there were no other principles in the UN Charter. But it also has the principle of self-determination of peoples," he said.

Lavrov mentioned the UN General Assembly resolution regarding respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states whose governments respect the principle of self-determination of peoples and therefore represent the entire population living on a given territory.

"Did the racist regime that settled down in Kiev after the coup of 2014 represent the southeast of Ukraine and Crimea, which 10 years ago refused to recognize the putschists?" the minister said.