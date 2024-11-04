Trump hints again he does not recognize results of 2020 presidential election

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hinted again that he does not recognize the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying that his departure from the White House after his defeat was a mistake.

"We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left, because we did so well," the former US President said during a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Trump's opponent is the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.