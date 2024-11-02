CHISINAU, November 3. /TASS/. The second round of presidential elections will take place in Moldova, in which incumbent President Maia Sandu will run against former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo.

Speaking in an interview with TASS, Stoinaglo criticized Sandu’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. Currently, the relations between the two countries have achieved the lowest level in history. Stonianoglo advocates the restoration of these relations and a constructive dialogue with Russia, which, according to the candidate, should once again become one of Moldova’s strategic partners. Overall, he advocated a balanced dialogue with all major powers, which, according to the politician, will make it possible for Moldova to remain a sovereign and independent state.

During this interview, Stoianoglo also opposed the course on severing the relations with the CIS. He called the Commonwealth "an important platform for dialogue and economic cooperation." Unlike Sandu, who did not visit a single CIS Summit, Stoianoglo intends to establish a dialogue with its leaders. In addition, he plans to have meetings with the leaders of unrecognized Transnistria and the Autonomous Region of Gagauzia, whom Sandu ignored.