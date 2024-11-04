Sandu declares her victory in Moldovan presidential election

CHISINAU, November 4. /TASS/. Moldova's incumbent leader Maia Sandu has declared her victory in the second round of the presidential election.

"Moldova, today you are victorious. Together we’ve shown the strength of our unity, democracy and commitment to a dignified future. Thank you, dear Moldovans," she wrote on her page on the X social network.

Earlier, former President and leader of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon said in a conversation with TASS that Sandu had received fewer votes within the country than her rival Alexander Stoianoglo in the second round of elections, and she managed to beat him only due to the support of the diaspora abroad. According to the politician, citizens residing in Moldova have deprived Sandu of their trust, and she has become a "lame duck.".