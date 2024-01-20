Zelensky asks for peace talks, while US tries to keep Ukraine war going — congresswoman

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden is pushing for a continued Ukraine conflict, while Kiev is calling for peace, according to US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia).

The congresswoman commented on X on a recent report in The New York Times saying that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky called for peace, but not for more weapons "for new offenses," in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"Zelensky is asking for peace talks in Switzerland and the warmongers in Washington are desperately trying to fund $60 billion to keep the war in Ukraine going. This is sick," Taylor Greene said. "This is America’s war and they are proving it," she maintained.

"No more money to Ukraine! Let them make peace!!" she implored.