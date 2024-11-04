At least 10 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli army — TV

DUBAI, November 4. /TASS/. One Palestinian was killed and two were wounded as a result of an Israeli drone strike on a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

Nine more people were killed in an air strike on a convoy with humanitarian aid east of the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Palestinian enclave. There was also information about wounded, but their number was not specified.

The situation in the Middle East escalated dramatically when on October 7, 2023 armed Hamas supporters from the Gaza Strip penetrated Israeli territory, killing residents of border settlements and seizing more than 240 hostages.

In retaliation, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave in order to destroy the military and political structures of Hamas and liberate all those hostages. The hostilities in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.

The Hamas attack took place simultaneously with escalation of the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Hezbollah formations began shelling Israel's border areas, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of local residents. Nearly a year later, on September 23, Israel announced a military operation against Hezbollah, with massive airstrikes throughout Lebanon, including Beirut. A limited ground operation in southern Lebanon has also been underway since October 1.