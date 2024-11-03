OPEC+ countries extend voluntary oil production cuts until end of December

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries have decided to extend voluntary oil production cuts of 2.2 mln barrels per day until the end of December, according to a statement published on the group’s site.

"The eight OPEC+ countries Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, have agreed to extend the November 2023 voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day for one month until the end of December 2024," the statement reads.

Initially, the production was supposed to be gradually restored beginning in October, but in September, the group decided to postpone the process for two months, until December.

OPEC pointed out that "the countries also noted the recent announcement made by Iraq and the joint statement made by Russia and Kazakhstan, in which they strongly reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement including the additional voluntary production adjustments and to their compensation schedules for the overproduced volumes since January 2024.".