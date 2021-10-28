Russian peacekeepers likely to stay in Karabakh longer than agreed — security council

YEREVAN, October 28. /TASS/. The Armenian authorities believe that the Russian peacekeepers will stay in Nagorno-Karabakh for more than five years, which exceeds the period stipulated by the trilateral statement of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders signed on November 9, 2020, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan stated on Thursday.

"Armenia is in talks with Russian colleagues at the high and highest levels. We believe that the Russian peacekeeping forces are likely to stay [in Nagorno-Karabakh] longer. The facilities that are being established allow us to assume that the Russian peacekeeping forces are going to stay longer that it was stipulated," the security council chief noted.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on full cessation of hostilities. The sides stopped at their positions at the moment, a number of districts went under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed at the contact line and at the so-called Lachin corridor for five years with automatic extension for the same period if no party objects.