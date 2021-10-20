Participants of meeting on Afghanistan urge UN to hold donor conference — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Delegations attending the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan have called on the UN to convene an international donor conference, Russian President's Special Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Second Asia Department of the Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov, told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday.

"One of the main moments is to call all Moscow format participants to the UN to convene an international donor conference over rendering socio-economic assistance for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan," he said.

"The final document will be adopted by all or the majority of the participants at the meeting," the envoy said.

He added that the general opinion of all participants was that the world community should render assistance to the Afghan people. The issue of creating a more inclusive government in Afghanistan, questions about the respect for human rights, combating terrorism and drug crime, as well as guarantees of the security of Afghanistan's neighboring countries were touched upon. "We should prevent the impending crisis which some call a humanitarian catastrophe. For this reason, the world community should unify and refrain from biased approaches. I understand that not everyone likes the new government of Afghanistan, but in the attempt to punish this new authority, they punish the entire Afghan population. I think that they do not deserve this," Kabulov stressed.

The Moscow format was established in 2017, based on a mechanism of consultations between representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, and India.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a massive operation to take control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring declared its troop pullout. On August 15, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The radicals entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. On September 6, the movement declared it had established control of the whole of the country’s territory. On September 7, it announced the composition of an interim government, whose legitimacy has not been recognized by any country yet.