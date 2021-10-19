No coronavirus restrictions can impact Putin’s work — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. New coronavirus restrictions will not impact Russian President Vladimir Putin’s working schedule, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"You know, no restrictions can impact the president’s work, the more so, so to say, we have got used to the pandemic conditions. The president has learned to work in a way when nothing can influence either the essence or intensity of his work," Peskov said when asked by TASS whether the presidential schedule would be changed amid the new coronavirus restrictions.

When asked by journalists whether the Kremlin is aware of the new measures imposed by the Moscow authorities, the Kremlin spokesman said he doesn’t know about them as he was attending an awards ceremony of the Russian Geographical Society when they were announced.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his blog earlier that the city’s authorities were imposing new coronavirus restrictions. Thus, senior citizens will be required to stay at home from October 25 and employers will have to switch at least 30% of unvaccinated employees to work from home.