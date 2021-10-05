Kremlin says all measures that spur people to get COVID vaccines are good

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin is positive about any measure that stimulates people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"All means that push people toward understanding the necessity of vaccination are good," he said. "Indeed, all measures are good. Each region enjoys the authority to impose its own measures."

"Naturally, we expect people to understand the necessity of vaccination," he stressed, adding that it would be impossible to make any progress on this matter without such understanding.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday the city government planned to revive the reward schemes, such as giving away free cars in a prize draw, for residents who get COVID-19 jabs.