Two killed, six injured in explosion in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad - report

CAIRO, September 25. /TASS/. At least two people died and six were injured in an explosion that happened in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported Saturday.

According to media report, an explosive device went off on a crowded street near an administrative building. A report by TOLOnews says that the explosion happened not far from the residence of the Nangarhar province governor. Taliban (outlawed in Russia) militants were killed and injured in the explosion.

This week, at least ten people died in explosions and armed assaults in Nangarhar. Meanwhile, the Taliban said it carries out operations in order to catch the perpetrators who allegedly belong to the ISIS-K terror group (also outlawed in Russia).