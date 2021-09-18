Damascus goes dark after attack on power plant — minister

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. An attack on a gas pipe led to disruptions at the Deir Ali Combined Cycle Power Plant in Syria on Friday, causing a blackout in the capital Damascus, Syrian Minister of Electricity Ghassan Al-Zamil told the SANA news agency.

"The blackout was caused by an attack on a gas pipe at the Deir Ali power plant, which is out of order as a result," the agency quoted the minister as saying.

No other details about the attack are known. It is yet unclear when electricity supplies will resume.