SCO to combat development of bio weapons, counter terrorism — declaration

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will actively combat the development of bacteriological and toxin weapons and counter terrorism, the Organization said in its anniversary Dushanbe declaration published Friday.

"The member states especially underscore the importance of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction as one of the pillars of the global security architecture," the document says. "Countering terrorism in all its forms and displays will remain an SCO priority in the field of ensuring regional security and stability."

According to the published document, SCO participants intend to prevent an outburst of separatism and extremism in the region, thwart drug shipments, and fight the illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition. Key goals of the Organization include the elimination of transnational organized crime, ensuring the international informational security, improvement of border control and solving such major social problems as illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering, corruption and economic crimes.