Joint NATO-Ukraine Black Sea military exercise kicks off in Odessa

KIEV, September 13. /TASS/. The Coherent Resilience joint NATO-Ukraine military exercise kicked off in Odessa, Ukrainian mission to NATO announced in its Twitter on Monday.

"Joint NATO-Ukraine Table-Top Exercise "Coherent Resilience" has started in Odesa," the announcement reads. According to the mission, "more than 150 representatives from various Ukrainian state bodies, international experts and observers from NATO and partner countries will discuss hybrid threats in the Black sea region."

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine noted on its website that its specialists take part in the exercise.

"The military exercise is a part of the 2019 decision of NATO Foreign Ministers, approved in Washington, to support Ukraine in countering hybrid threats in the Black Sea region," the Council said.

"This exercise aims to develop the sustainability of the Ukrainian governance system in countering hybrid threats and crisis management by reinforcing the inter-agency and civilian-military cooperation, planning and readiness provision," the Council said.

It also notes that the exercise will involve national defense and security agencies of Ukraine, crisis management bodies and operators of energy and other critically important infrastructure.

Earlier, NATO claimed that the Black Sea Region is strategically important for all NATO members and partners, adding that this is why the alliance has increased its military presence there.