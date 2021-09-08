Taliban spokesman denies Bagram airbase may be handed over to China

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The spokesman for the political office of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, has denied media reports the former US airbase Bagram in Afghanistan may be handed over to China.

"It's a lie," he told the media on Wednesday.

India's daily The Pioneer on Monday quoted sources as saying the Taliban might hand over the Bagram airbase to China and allow Pakistan to use an airdrome in Kandahar for operative purposes. The daily's sources said Pakistani Air Force specialists were now inspecting all five airbases in Afghanistan, including those in Kandahar, Bagram, and Kabul, while a Chinese delegation had held a meeting with the Taliban's top officials to discuss security matters, including the possibility of using the Bagram airbase. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denied this at a regular news conference on Tuesday.