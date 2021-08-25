Recognition of vaccination certificates to help revive Russian-Austrian tourism — Lavrov

VIENNA, August 25. /TASS/. Russia hopes for the revival of tourism flows with Austria, which will be possible after the two countries recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Wednesday after his talks with Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.

"We emphasized the significance of restoring the exchange of tourism," he said. "This could be facilitated with a prompt solution to the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates."

The Russian foreign minister highly praised bilateral humanitarian ties, which have become more intensive despite the fact that they mostly continued online.

"The Russian-Austrian public forum Sochi Dialogue played a notable part in it, as thanks to it, broad scientific and expert milieus along with students and schoolchildren have been involved in this useful activity," the minister stated.