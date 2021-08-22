Taliban says sending fighters to take control of Panjshir

CAIRO, August 22. /TASS/. The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) said on Sunday it sends its fighters to Panjshir to take control of this Afghan province that refuses to recognize the Taliban rule.

According to a tweet on the account of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, hundreds of its fighters have been sent to Panjshir because the local authorities refuse to hand over control of the region peacefully.

A source in Panjshir told TASS on Saturday that Ahmad Massoud, a son of Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), an influential leader of Afghanistan’s Tajik community, had embarked on talks with the Taliban on the establishment of an inclusive government and on settling political contradictions.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and a member of the coordination council on peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah said on Friday that talks had begun with the Panjshir province leaders.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in absence of president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban.

A source in Panjshir told TASS on August 18 that militia units were being formed in the province to offer resistance to the Taliban who had seized power in Afghanistan.