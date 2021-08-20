Taliban invites countries to reconstruct Afghanistan, extract resources, says spokesman

TEHRAN, August 20. /TASS/. Spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar Mohammad Suhail Shaheen has invited foreign countries to participate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and development of its natural resources, the Ariana TV channel reported on Friday.

"We just withdrew from the stage of war and destruction and entered a new phase when the people of Afghanistan need the help of other countries. They should help us with healthcare, infrastructure, education, other sectors. They can enter and develop our natural resources," he said.

"This is an invitation [of the movement] to all countries," Shaheen said, adding that the Talibs "appreciate the help of any state in such a critical moment in the history of Afghanistan."

The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) swept into Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, who became the country’s acting president in line with the constitution, has called for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.