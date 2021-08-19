Kabul’s residents show up daily for COVID-19 vaccinations, says doctor

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Hospitals in Afghanistan’s capital have a stockpile of COVID-19 jabs, while the city’s residents turn up for vaccinations every day, surgeon Farid Ahmad Barati, who works in Kabul’s Alkhair Hospital, told TASS on Thursday.

"The COVID-19 situation in the city is stable. We have vaccines," Kabul’s doctor said. According to Barati, "some 20-30 people come to the hospital every day to receive coronavirus jabs."

Furthermore, the Afghan surgeon noted that, while visiting the hospital, many people generally complied with the anti-coronavirus measures, wore masks and maintained social distancing.

Regarding the Taliban’s (banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul on August 15, Barati noted that it had not yet affected the doctors’ work. "As for the Taliban, we do not have any difficulties now. The Taliban neither came to our hospital, nor contacted us during these days. We did not see them," Barati stated.

According to the physician, the overall situation in Kabul is calm, though the atmosphere is tense "but still normal."

On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, who became the country’s acting president in line with the constitution, has called for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.