Lukashenko supports introducing responsibility for calls to sanctions against Belarus

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he supports the introduction of responsibility for calls to apply sanctions to the republic and is ready to introduce a corresponding document to the parliament.

"Counteraction and punishment for the calls for sanctions - let’s write it down like that. This is why I returned [the document] to [Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Natalia] Kochanova for them to work out <...> a specific change to the law, and I will introduce it to the parliament," the head of state said at a meeting with journalists and community leaders on Monday.

At the same time, the president pointed out that such provisions were already present in the Belarusian legislation but they need to be clarified.