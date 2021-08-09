Belarus’ KGB, Russia’s FSB work in close contact, have many common tasks — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) are working in close contact with each other and have many common tasks.

"The FSB and the KGB work closely together. We take a lot from you, and you have learned something too," he said at a meeting with the republic’s public figures, experts and journalists on Monday.

"We are cooperating, we are learning. We have a lot of common tasks," the Belarusian president added.

He stressed that both the FSB and Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had noted the professionalism of the Belarusian intelligence agencies. "Not only the State Security Committee, our special services, and they thank them for help and support," he noted.

According to Lukashenko, the FSB and the KGB just "cannot act out of sync in many areas".