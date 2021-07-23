Western intelligence willing to back extremists in Russia, Lavrov warns

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Western intelligence agencies are willing to support elements, who are trying to advance various extremist tendencies in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed on Friday.

"They will try and are already trying different ways, of course, to influence and destabilize the situation in this country. There are special methods of work. Intelligence services, as you know, are keen on supporting those, who are interested here in promoting various extremist tendencies," Lavrov told a webinar on Russia’s foreign policy.

According to Lavrov, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and other Russian intelligence services "are watching closely such extremist threats".

"But the more classic example is the so-called soft power: promoting one’s agenda through NGOs, which are sponsored from overseas, and advancing the agenda through foreign missions of NGOs, which are financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of the Department of State," Lavrov noted.