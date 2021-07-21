US should not shift responsibility for Afghanistan onto others, Chinese ambassador says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The United States has no right to shift the burden of responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan onto other countries, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

"A decisive, fateful moment has come for Afghanistan. It is again facing a serious choice: war or peace," he said. "The United States should rethink the situation in Afghanistan and take a responsible attitude towards its settlement. They [the Americans] have no right to shift the burden of responsibility onto other countries without regard for the consequences."

This is what the Americans usually do, the ambassador added. "We are opposed to the US leaving behind chaos in Afghanistan," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, China wants the UN and SCO to play a more significant role in the Afghan settlement. "We highly appreciate the Russian Federation’s contribution to the peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue, and, of course, we attach particular importance to Russia’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region," he noted.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the operation in Afghanistan, which became the longest overseas military campaign in American history. Against this background, the deterioration of the security situation has been seen due to the fact that the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia) is stepping up the pace of its offensive on a number of fronts. According to the Taliban, they have been able to gain control of about 85% of the republic’s territory, including areas located along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.